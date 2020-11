The Patriots finally are back in the win column, and LeBron James seems happy about it.

New England eked out a narrow 30-27 victory over the New York Jets on “Monday Night Football” thanks to two touchdowns from Cam Newton and a game-winning 51-yard field goal from Nick Folk.

After the game, James took to Twitter to react to Newton’s play and equalizing drive.

Helluva game @CameronNewton!!!! Big time all night long! 🙏🏾. Game winning drive to add on to it — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 10, 2020

From one star to another.