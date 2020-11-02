LeBron James Gives DK Metcalf Nickname During Seahawks Star’s Big Game

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, what should we make of LeBron James’ praise for DK Metcalf?

The NBA superstar issued the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver an eye-catching nickname Sunday during Seattle’s NFL Week 8 games against the San Francisco 49ers. Metcalf’s standout performance included one of the plays of the season to date: a 46-yard touchdown, in which he did most of the scoring work himself.

DK ran past the whole 49ers defense to score 🏎💨



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/kAaIkGrqMf — ESPN (@espn) November 1, 2020

DK Metcalf had 36 yards after the catch on his Rec TD. That's his most YAC on a single reception in his career.



His 46 yard touchdown was the longest touchdown allowed by the 49ers this season. pic.twitter.com/XqwX0Hr7Xn — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 1, 2020

As if that wasn’t enough, Metcalf capped his incredible first half with another touchdown reception.

DK Metcalf with a grown man TD catch 😤



2 TDs in the first half already



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/gLj9ZDlAXs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 1, 2020

James apparently was watching Metcalf terrorize the 49ers and was impressed enough to dub him “Baby Bron.”

Metcalf, 22, has a bright present and future in the NFL, and the nickname James bestowed upon him will stick if he keeps performing like this.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images