LeBron James Hoping Klay Thompson’s Reported Leg Injury ‘Super Minor’

LeBron James is in Klay Thompson’s corner.

The Golden State Warriors guard reportedly suffered a right leg injury Wednesday during a workout. Thompson will undergo tests to determine the severity of the ailment.

James took to Twitter shortly after the news broke, tweeting he hopes Thompson’s injury is “super minor.”

Praying a lot @KlayThompson is cool!! Like it’s super minor. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 18, 2020

Thompson hasn’t had it easy of late. He suffered a torn left ACL during Golden State’s Game 6 NBA Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors and missed the 2019-20 season.

Losing Thompson (again) for an extended period of time certainly wouldn’t help the Warriors, who are trying to bounce back from an ugly 2019-20 season in which they finished 15-50.

Hopefully it doesn’t set Thompson back too much.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images