LeBron James Hoping Klay Thompson’s Reported Leg Injury ‘Super Minor’

LeBron James is in Klay Thompson’s corner.
The Golden State Warriors guard reportedly suffered a right leg injury Wednesday during a workout. Thompson will undergo tests to determine the severity of the ailment.
James took to Twitter shortly after the news broke, tweeting he hopes Thompson’s injury is “super minor.”
Thompson hasn’t had it easy of late. He suffered a torn left ACL during Golden State’s Game 6 NBA Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors and missed the 2019-20 season.
Losing Thompson (again) for an extended period of time certainly wouldn’t help the Warriors, who are trying to bounce back from an ugly 2019-20 season in which they finished 15-50.
Hopefully it doesn’t set Thompson back too much.