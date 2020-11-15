Lewis Hamilton Wins Seventh F1 World Title, Tying Michael Schumacher

Make room atop that Formula One mountain, Michael Schumacher.

Lewis Hamilton on Sunday won the Turkish Grand Prix and seventh F1 World Championship, tying Schumacher’s record. The Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver started sixth on the grid before surging to the front at a wet and dreary Intercity İstanbul Park.

The world title is Hamilton’s fourth in a row and sixth in last eight seasons. The 27-year-old Brit now has 94 career Formula One victories.

Here are the highlights from what was a fascinating race:

Miss this one? You'll wish you hadn't 😱



Check out highlights from an unforgettable race in Turkey!#TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 15, 2020

Hamilton understandably was emotional after the historic win.

“I always say it’s beyond my wildest dreams, but I think my whole life secretly I probably have dreamt as high as this,” he said, via ESPN.com “But it felt so farfetched.

“I remember watching Michael winning those championships and all us drivers here are always doing our best job we can. Just to get one, or two, or even three, it’s so hard to get. Seven is just unimaginable.”

"Never give up and never doubt yourself" 💪@LewisHamilton struggles to hold back the emotions as the reality of winning a 7th world title sinks in#TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/RlkUQT9QDY — Formula 1 (@F1) November 15, 2020

Sergio Perez finished runner-up in the Turkish Grand Prix with Sebastian Vettel, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. rounding out the top five.

Hamilton has yet to sign a contract for next season, though many reports indicate a decision will be made in the near future.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images