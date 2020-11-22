Lions Vs. Panthers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 11 Game Online, On TV

The Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers both need a win this weekend if they want any chance of going anywhere this season.

Well, only one of them will get a victory, as the two teams will square off Sunday after noon in Carolina.

Detroit last weekend ended a two-game losing streak when it defeated the Washington Football Team in thrilling fashion, whereas Carolina has lost five games in a row.

Which team will notch a much-needed win? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Panthers-Lions online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

