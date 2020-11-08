Lions Vs. Vikings Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 9 Game Online, On TV

We got an NFC North matchup on our hands, and someone’s job could be lost as a result.

Matt Patricia’s Detroit Lions will travel to Mike Zimmer’s Minnesota Vikings as both teams try to keep pace in the NFC playoff picture.

The 3-4 Lions enter with a one-game advantage over the 2-5 Vikings for the NFC North’s third seed. Detroit is fresh off a one-sided loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 while the Vikings are coming off a potential momentum-building win over the first-place Green Bay Packers.

Here’s how to watch Lions at Vikings online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

