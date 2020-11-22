Liverpool Vs. Leicester City: Reds Tie League Points With Tottenham After 3-0 Win

Liverpool moved level on points at the top of the Premier League table after a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Leicester City at Anfield on Sunday evening.

The Reds took a 21st-minute lead when Jonny Evans deflected a corner into his own goal from inside the six-yard box.

Diogo Jota furthered their advantage by steering in a header from Andy Robertson’s delivery across goal and into the corner just before the break.

Liverpool struck the woodwork three times after the interval as they looked to strengthen their grip on proceedings – and they did finally add to their tally when Roberto Firmino converted a header from a corner with five minutes remaining.

The result elevates the champions into second place in the standings, only behind Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference after nine matches.