Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Tests Positive For COVID-19 On International Duty

Add Mohamed Salah to the list of Liverpool players the coronavirus pandemic has stricken.

The Liverpool star tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with Egypt, his country’s football federation announced Friday, according to The BBC. Salah is asymptomatic but will self-isolate for a period of days.

His diagnosis likely will rule him out of Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games against Togo on Saturday and Tuesday. He also might miss Liverpool’s Premier League game against Leicester City on Nov. 21 and the Reds’ UEFA Champions League matchup with Atalanta on Nov. 25.

Salah has scored 10 goals in 13 games for Liverpool this season in all competition. His absence will weaken the Reds’ attack during a busy period in their schedule.

Salah is the fifth Liverpool player to test positive since the start of the 2020-21 season, joining Thiago Alcantara, Sadio Mane, Konstantinos Tsimikas and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/414870-atalanta-0-5-liverpool-five-talking-points" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>