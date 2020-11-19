Lonzo, LaMelo Ball Make NBA Draft History After Younger Brother Selected At No. 3

The Ball brothers made some history Wednesday night.
LaMelo Ball was drafted No. 3 overall by the Charlotte Hornets during the 2020 NBA Draft. And even though he thought he was “born” to go No. 1., the third pick still put him in a class of his own.
As you probably remember, Lonzo Ball was drafted with the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017.
And according to ESPN Stats & Info, two brothers being drafted in the top-five of the NBA Draft.
Lonzo, of course, now is a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.
Now we just wait for the release of the 2020-21 NBA schedule to see when the two brothers will meet on the court.