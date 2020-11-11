Manager Alex Cora, NESN’s Tom Caron Discuss Red Sox Pitching Options

Who will take the hill for the Boston Red Sox in 2021?

The Red Sox’s pitching rotation was in flux for much of the 2020 season to a combination of both injuries, as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic striking the team.

Boston’s rotation is sure to look quite different in 2021 with new arms potentially on the way and newly-signed manager Alex Cora spoke to Tom Caron about some of the options, as well as the recoveries of Chris Sale and Eduardo Rodriguez.

To hear what he had to say, check out the “Need To Know” video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.