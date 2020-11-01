Manchester United Vs. Arsenal Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Manchester United’s games against Arsenal aren’t what they used to be but they still command attention.

The Red Devils will host the Gunners on Sunday at Old Trafford in a Premier League game between two fallen giants of England’s top flight. Manchester United is 15th in the Premier League standings with seven points after five games but can overtake ninth-place Arsenal, which has nine points after six games.

Here’s when and how to watch Manchester United versus Arsenal:

When: Sunday, Nov. 1, at 11:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Peacock

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images