Masters Weather Delay: Where To Watch Masters When Play Resumes

In typical 2020 fashion, we had to wait even longer for one of the best tournaments in all of sports.

The 2020 Masters technically started on time Thursday morning, but that didn’t last long. Thunderstorms invaded Augusta National Golf Club, forcing play to be suspended.

It’s not entirely clear when play will resume, but by 10 a.m. ET, players had returned to the practice range, an encouraging sign for resumption of play.

When they finally are able to tee it up, here’s how you can watch the first round of the Masters.

TV coverage: ESPN, beginning at 1 p.m. ET

Live stream: Masters.com (Amen Corner, featured groups, holes 4-6, holes 15-16, broadcast at 1 p.m.)

New for 2020: Golf fans have more control than ever before regarding what they can watch at the Masters with the tournament’s new “My Group” live stream function. Fans can build their own groups and watch every single shot they hit for the first time in tournament history.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images