Meet Alberto Hernandez, Man Behind Cam Newton’s Gameday Hats

It was just like any other day at work for Alberto Hernandez… until Cam Newton walked in.

The New England Patriots quarterback has been known for his flashy outfits and signature hats. And now we’re getting to know the man — who didn’t even know who Newton was — whose job it is to make sure the QB is dressed to the nines each week.

According to The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang, Newton walked into a California boutique during the offseason and wanted to talk to the designer of a specific hat.

That man was Hernandez.

“The two exchanged pleasantries before collaborating on a hat, right then and there,” Yang wrote. “Hernandez remembers Newton dabbing with excitement, as he walked him through the step-by-step process. The finished product was a wide-brimmed, flap-topped olive-green number.”

Who would ever have thought that conversation would change Hernandez’s life?

“I make a hat for Cam every week,” Hernandez told Yang. “Since that day until today.”

Hernandez also makes hats for Newton during the offseason and if he’s going on trips.

“It’s important for the guy to look good,” Hernandez said.

There’s only one rule, though: the hat must fit Newton’s hair.

We’ll see what Newton dons in Week 11 on Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images