Mexico will end its November international window against a fellow FIFA World Cup mainstay.

Mexico will face Japan on Tuesday at Merkur Speil-Arena in Graz, Austria, in an international soccer friendly between CONCACAF and AFC powers. Mexico is coming off a 3-2 win over South Korea in its last outing, while Japan topped Panama 1-0 on Friday in its most recent game.

Here’s how to watch Mexico versus Japan:

When: Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TUDN.com

