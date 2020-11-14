Mexico Vs. South Korea Live Stream: Watch International Soccer Game Online, On TV

Don’t be surprised if goodwill marks this international soccer game.

Mexico will face South Korea on Saturday in Austria in an international soccer friendly between CONCACAF and AFC powers. Although the game is Mexico’s penultimate outing of 2020, it remarkably will be South Korea’s first contest since last December. Coronavirus, of course, is to blame for South Korea’s lost year.

Mexico and South Korea previously have played each other 12 times. Mexico has won seven of those games, with South Korea claiming three wins and the teams drawing two. The teams also were in the same group at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Mexico won their head-to-head matchup. Then South Korea’s upset win over Germany secured Mexico’s place in the Round of 16, prompting an outpouring of love for South Koreans wherever they happened to be in Mexico.

Here’s when and how to watch Mexico versus South Korea:

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TUDN.com

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images