If you follow Michael Chavis on Twitter, chances are you know he tweets “11:11” on a consistent basis.

So it’s no surprise the Boston Red Sox infielder made a major life announcement on Nov. 11.

Chavis took to Instagram to announce his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Sarah Esposito in an adorable Instagram post.

Check it out:

Now 11/11 always will be a special date for Chavis.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images