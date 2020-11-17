Michael Lombardi Tosses Heaps Of Praise On Patriots After Win Vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots secured arguably their most impressive win of the season thus far Sunday night.

New England entered its Sunday night clash with the Baltimore Ravens as heavy underdogs, but were able to earn a hard-fought 23-17 win.

Cam Newton added yet another score on the ground while tossing his first touchdown pass since Week 3, Jakobi Meyers continued to impress and Damien Harris paced the New England ground game.

NFL insider Michael Lombardi joined “NESN After Hours” on Monday night to break down the big win and give his take on how the team is coming along.

