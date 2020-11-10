Mike Gorman Posts Heartfelt Tribute To Celtics Legend Tommy Heinsohn

Boston Celtics fans rarely saw one without the other.

Mike Gorman and Tommy Heinsohn have long been an inseparable tandem in the homes of Celtics fans. Unfortunately, it won’t be the same moving forward after the death of Heinsohn, the Boston legend, on Tuesday. He was 86 years old.

The Celtics organization, NBA community and both current and former players were left feeling the impact, and as was Heinsohn’s longtime parter in crime.

“Roughly 2800 times I saat down with Tommy to broadcast a game,” Gorman tweeted after the news broke Tuesday afternoon. “Every time it was special. (Hall of Fame) player… (Hall of Fame) coach… (Hall of Fame) partner. Celtics Nation has lost its finest voice.

“Rest In Peace my friend,” Gorman continued. “It has been the privilege of my professional life to be the Mike in Mike & Tommy.”

Wishing all the best to Heinsohn’s family and Gorman, who’s heartfelt tribute was well-deserving of a Tommy Point.

