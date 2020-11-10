Mike Greenberg Jokes About Jets Not Icing Kicker In Loss To Patriots

The New York Jets put together their best performance of the season to date Monday night in the Meadowlands.

But as has been the case for the Jets throughout the campaign, they found a way to lose.

The Jets, who held a 10-point lead over the Patriots in the third quarter of the teams’ Week 9 matchup, turned in a brutal final frame and ultimately fell 30-27 at MetLife Stadium. New England sealed the victory with a 51-yard field goal from Nick Folk as time expired.

Folk didn’t have extra time to think about the high-pressure kick, as the Jets elected not to ice him with their final second-half timeout. ESPN’s Mike Greenberg, a diehard Jets fan, thinks he knows why New York made the questionable decision.

“Adam Gase does not ice the kicker because Trevor Lawrence is very good,” Greenberg said Tuesday on “Get Up.”

The Jets took another step toward securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft with their loss to the Patriots. Should Lawrence forego his senior season at Clemson, he’s expected to be the first player to hear his name called April 29 of next year.

New York now sits at 0-9 on the season entering Week 10. The Jacksonville Jaguars currently are the only other team in the league without multiple wins.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images