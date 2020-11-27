Mike McCarthy Defends Cowboys’ Baffling Fake Punt In Loss To Washington

Mike McCarthy is fine with the Dallas Cowboys going for a fake punt down by four to the Washington Football Team on Thursday.

The Cowboys’ failed play came in the fourth quarter in the eventual 41-16 loss, which could end up costing them the NFC East race down the line.

According to the Cowboys head coach, however, it was a “solid play.”

“You won’t get anywhere if you’re thinking about negatives all the time,” McCarthy said, via NFL Media’s Jeremy Bergman. “Obviously it was a solid play call, it’s a good play design. Their gunner made a good play, came off of it. He put us in a high-low read for Cedrick (Wilson).

“You never convert them obviously if you don’t call them and if you don’t believe in them. I clearly understood the situation when it was called.”

The loss put Dallas at the bottom of the NFC East division.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images