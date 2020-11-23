Mike Vrabel Clears Air About Postgame Encounter With John Harbaugh

Sunday proved to be a frustrating afternoon for John Harbaugh.

Harbaugh was the center of a brief spat before the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans kicked off their Week 11 game. Baltimore’s head coach seemed to take exception with the Titans coming together on the Ravens’ midfield logo, and tensions rose to the point where he needed to be separated from Malcolm Butler.

Baltimore ultimately fell to Tennessee in overtime, and an irked Harbaugh appeared to brush off Mike Vrabel as the Titans head coach went for a postgame handshake. But according to Vrabel, Harbaugh didn’t snub him.

Vrabel says "absolutely not" when asked if Harbaugh refused to shake hands. "Lot of respect for John." Vrabel says he celebrated with team, ran back and got shake, asked about pre-game issue, Harbaugh said there wasn't one. — Joe Rexrode (@joerexrode) November 22, 2020

There’s a chance Vrabel simply is taking the high road here and putting the issue to rest. Opening up about the issue likely would have created drama that neither coach wants any part of.

Important matchups await both teams. The Ravens will be in Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving night for a tilt with the undefeated Steelers, while the Titans on Sunday will visit the AFC South-leading Indianapolis Colts.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Roberts/USA TODAY Sports Images