MLB Rumors: Alex Cora Had In-Person Interview For Red Sox Managerial Job

Whether or not he gets the gig remains to be seen, but if nothing else Alex Cora firmly is in the running for the Boston Red Sox manager job.

Cora interviewed with some Red Sox brass last Friday for the Sox’s managerial vacancy, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier on Wednesday.

“Former Red Sox manager Alex Cora met in person with Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and general manager Brian O’Halloran last Friday, according to two major league sources,” Speier wrote. “Yet following that meeting, the likelihood that Cora returns to the role he occupied from October 2017 through January 2020 remains unknown.”

This comes after reports last week that Cora would get an interview. Speier also reported Wednesday that another candidate met in person with the Sox on Monday.

Of course, Cora is coming off a one-year suspension for his involvement in the 2017 Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. That led to him and the Red Sox mutually parting ways earlier this year.

Former Astros manager A.J. Hinch has been hired to manage the Detroit Tigers, so it doesn’t seem as those involved with Houston’s 2017 team are going to be cast aside.

The Red Sox job is the only remaining managerial vacancy following the Hinch hiring, as well as the Chicago White Sox’s addition of Tony La Russa.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images