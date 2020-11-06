MLB Rumors: Alex Cora’s Phone ‘Buzzing’ With Texts From Excited Red Sox Players

Eduardo Rodriguez made clear he’s happy about the reported hiring of Alex Cora.

And it seems that’s the consensus.

The Boston Red Sox on Friday reportedly decided to bring back Alex Cora as manager. Of course, Cora and the Sox had parted ways back in January for his involvement in the 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal, but his suspension now is over.

According to The Athletic’s Peter Gammons, players already are reaching out to Cora.

“I know this: the players were really excited,” Gammons said during an appearance on MLB Network. “I heard from some of them — I know that his phone was buzzing all morning about it from the players.”

This isn’t totally surprising, as multiple players have gone on the record saying they wanted Cora back when his suspension is over.

Well, it seems they got their wish.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images