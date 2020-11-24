MLB Rumors: Astros Floating Star Shortstop Carlos Correa In Trade Talks

Carlos Correa’s days in Houston might be numbered.

The Astros recently have floated the star shortstop in trade talks with other teams, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Monday night, citing sources. Houston is dubious about its chances of signing Correa when he becomes a free agent after next season.

From Rosenthal’s latest notes column:

Any Astros interest in (free agent infielder DJ) LeMahieu, meanwhile, would hinge on whether the team can trade shortstop Carlos Correa, enabling Alex Bregman to move to short and opening up third. The Astros, according to sources, are again floating Correa in trade discussions, knowing it is unlikely they will sign him before he reaches free agency at the end of the season.

A trade of Correa, combined with the expected loss of Springer, would leave the Astros down two superstars — three if you count right-hander Justin Verlander, who is likely to miss the entire season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. LeMahieu could help fill the void, but agents say the Astros are balking at signing any free agents who received qualifying offers, not wanting to sacrifice another draft pick after losing their top two choices in both 2020 and ‘21 as part of their penalties for illegal sign stealing.

More notes! Reds open to trading Sonny Gray; details of Blue Jays’ run at Gausman; additional suitors for LeMahieu? https://t.co/UzCHwwvyIZ — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 24, 2020

Correa, 26, remains a highly talented player, albeit one who rarely reaches his vast potential. Some of that surely is due to injuries, but there is no denying Correa’s performance has dipped since a torrid three-year start to his big-league career.

The Puerto Rican is coming off a season in which he .264 with five homers and 25 RBIs in 58 games.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images