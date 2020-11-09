MLB Rumors: Jackie Bradley Jr. Garnering ‘Strong’ Interest From Multiple Teams

Is there about to be a bidding war for Jackie Bradley Jr.?

The 30-year-old is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career and figures to fetch a decent salary given his outstanding defensive ability coupled with occasional offensive production. And while the Red Sox have delivered mixed messaging on their intentions with Bradly, a recent report indicates a reunion is possible despite strong interest from other clubs.

Check out this report from WEEI’s Rob Bradford:

According to a source familiar with the situation, the Red Sox have approached Bradley Jr. about bringing him back for 2021 and beyond.

The Red Sox are far from the only suitors for Bradley Jr., with the Astros showing strong interest and one American League Central team putting the 30-year-old at the top of its free agent wish-list.

I do believe there is a very real chance JBJ returns https://t.co/nxSeuoFGnj — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) November 8, 2020

Nothing like a good mystery team.

Bradley, a one-time All-Star and American League Gold Glove winner, is coming off a season in which he hit .283 with seven homers. He’s a career .239 hitter with 98 homers.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images