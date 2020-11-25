MLB Rumors: Giants Interested In Adding Jon Lester To Rotation

There appears to be some serious interest in Jon Lester ahead of Major League Baseball’s 2021 season.

The Chicago Cubs declined the pitcher’s option, making him a free agent. And one particular team seems to be interested in the lefty.

The Giants are one of the top teams interested in Lester, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.

Lester, 36, reportedly “seriously considered” signing with San Francisco before joining the Cubs in 2015. Giants general manager Scott Harris also worked with the Cubs front office during a portion of Lester’s time with the team, per Morosi.

Lester does live in Georgia, but likely doesn’t have a path to the Atlanta Braves following some of their latest moves.

But will Lester find himself a new home this offseason? Stay tuned.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images