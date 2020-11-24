MLB Rumors: Rays’ Randy Arozarena Detained In Mexico After Incident

Randy Arozarena’s offseason isn’t off to a good start.

The Tampa Bay Rays outfielder, who emerged as a star in the 2020 Major League Baseball postseason, was detained in Mexico for a situation involving domestic violence allegations, according to multiple reports.

Sources told ESPN’s Jeff Passan, who confirmed a report Tuesday from Yucatan Ahora, that Arozarena allegedly tried to take his daughter from her mother and assaulted the woman’s father.

Tampa Bay star Randy Arozarena was detained in Mexico after an incident in which he allegedly tried to take his daughter from her mother and assaulted the woman’s father, sources told ESPN, confirming a Yucatán Ahora report. MLB’s Department of Investigations is looking into it. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 24, 2020

Arozarena reportedly hasn’t been formally charged yet, but the Yucatan state prosecutors’ office confirmed to ESPN that the 25-year-old had been detained for “problems relating to his ex-partner.”

A source told Passan that MLB is looking into the matter.

Because the incident involves family, any potential discipline from MLB against Arozarena would fall under the league and union’s joint domestic violence policy. The prosecutor handling the case in Mexico said today further information on the case will come in the next few days. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 24, 2020

Arozarena, acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals in January, hit .281 with seven home runs, 11 RBIs and a 1.022 OPS in 76 regular-season plate appearances with Tampa Bay this season.

The Cuba native took his game to another level in the playoffs, though, batting .377 with 10 homers, 14 RBIs and a 1.273 OPS as the Rays advanced to the World Series, where they ultimately lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images