MLB Rumors: Rays’ Randy Arozarena Released, Won’t Face Any Charges

Randy Arozarena has avoided charges.

The Tampa Bay Rays outfielder reportedly was involved in an alleged domestic incident in Mexico. Arozarena allegedly tried to take his daughter from her mother before assaulting the woman’s father.

According to a Yucatán newspaper, Arozarena has been released after being held for 48 hours. He also won’t face charges, as it was determined “there was not enough evidence” to pursue any, per the Tampa Bay Times’ John Romano.

It’s unclear if Arozarena will face any sort of discipline from the Rays or Major League Baseball.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images