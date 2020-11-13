MLB Rumors: Red Sox Signing Veteran Reliever Kevin McCarthy On Minor League Deal

You can never have too much pitching depth, and the Boston Red Sox are beginning to load up.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Red Sox are signing veteran reliever Kevin McCarthy to a minor league deal.

The #RedSox sign veteran reliever pitcher Kevin McCarthy to a minor-league contract worth $825,000 if he makes their big-league roster. McCarthy opted for free agency after spending parts of the past five seasons with the #Royals. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 12, 2020

McCarthy appeared in just five games last season with the Royals but had at least 55 appearances in each of the previous two campaigns. He’ll finish his run with the Royals with an 11-6 record and 3.80 ERA over 191 2/3 innings (169 appearances, all in relief).

It’s unclear if the 28-year-old’s deal comes with an invite to big league spring training.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images