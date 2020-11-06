MLB Rumors: Red Sox To Hire Alex Cora As Manager

Alex Cora has returned.

The Boston Red Sox intend to rehire the manager who led them to the greatest season in franchise history, according to multiple reports. Veteran baseball insider Jon Heyman was the first to report the news Friday.

The Red Sox have yet to officially announce the move.

Cora spent two seasons as Red Sox manager, leading Boston to a franchise-record 108 wins and a World Series title as a rookie skipper in 2018. He and the team parted ways following the 2019 season when Cora was implicated in a massive sign-stealing cheating scandal from his time as Houston Astros bench coach. The league ruled Cora played a big part in the 2017 scandal and suspended him for the entire 2020 season.