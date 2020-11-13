MLB Rumors: Signing Jackie Bradley Jr. Being Made ‘Priority’ By Astros

Out: George Springer.

In: Jackie Bradley Jr.?

The Houston Astros have a need to fill in the outfield with Springer likely to bolt in free agency. For a little while now, the Astros have been a rumored destination for Bradley, who has spent the entirety of his career in the Boston Red Sox organization.

It appears that for now, Houston’s interest in JBJ is real.

Astros folks keep saying Jackie Bradley, Jr. is a priority. Background info is all of the highest character. No doubt. And no one can play all the angles and oddities of Fenway's CF like JBJ. OF defense wins @ Fenway, he would be a major loss in rebuilding pitching process — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) November 13, 2020

Though Springer played mostly center field for the Astros last season, he isn’t a *true* center fielder. Signing Bradley would give Houston an elite defensive presence in center, and there’s enough offense elsewhere in that lineup that the 30-year-old’s streakiness at the plate would be tolerable.

Even with Houston’s interest, the Red Sox reportedly are not intent on just letting Bradley walk, as they have approached the center fielder about re-signing, according to WEEI’s Rob Bradford.

All of this is to say a market seems to be materializing for Bradley.

