MLB Rumors: These Two Teams Interested In Theo Epstein After Cubs Exit

Theo Epstein undoubtedly will be a hot commodity if and when he decides to return to work as a baseball executive.

The 46-year-old on Tuesday resigned as the Cubs’ president of baseball operations after nine seasons in Chicago, which he led to a World Series title in 2016. In statements, Epstein indicated he plans to take at least a year off from Major League Baseball.

Shall he return, the Philadelphia Phillies and Seattle Mariners will be among the clubs interested in his services, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported Tuesday afternoon.

Take a look:

Have heard word Phillies and Mariners (and surely others) have at least considered Theo. However, the separation with the Cubs has apparently been in the works for a bit, and word for now is that he’s not looking to dive back in on anything that’s currently in play. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 17, 2020

Epstein is one of the most accomplished executives of his era, and figures to be atop many teams’ lists.

For now, however, he seemingly is ready to take a long, deep breath.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images