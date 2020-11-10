MLB Rumors: What Red Sox Are Prioritizing Over Francisco Lindor Trade

Don’t expect the Red Sox to be in on the Francisco Lindor sweepstakes.
The Cleveland Indians reportedly intend to trade the star shortstop sometime this offseason. Lindor, 26, is due $19.5 million in 2021, the final year of his current contract.
Some have suggested the Red Sox could pursue a trade for Lindor, given Alex Cora’s relationship with the dynamic shortstop. But Boston has other plans, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.
Check out this report:
Ultimately, a trade for Lindor wouldn’t make much sense, despite his enormous talent. The Red Sox have a franchise shortstop in Xander Bogaerts and might have their second baseman of the future in prospect Jeter Downs.
Pitching remains Boston’s greatest need, one which the organization reportedly plans to address this offseason.