Mookie Betts Named Finalist For NL MVP In Debut Season With Dodgers

Mookie Betts is a two-time World Series champion, and now has a chance to be a two-time MVP.

The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder was named a finalist for the National League award Monday along with Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman and San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado.

Who will take home the 2020 NL MVP Award? pic.twitter.com/X7HOZk7VEP — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 3, 2020

Betts and the Dodgers locked up the 2020 World Series championship in six games against the Tampa Bay Rays in October. The outfielder amassed milestones and made history during that stretch, too.

This, of course, was Betts’ debut season in Los Angeles after being traded in February by the Boston Red Sox. Betts finished the abbreviated campaign batting .292 with 16 home runs and 39 RBIs.

Betts also won the World Series and the American League MVP award in 2018 while with the Red Sox.

The winner will be announced Thursday, Nov. 12.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images