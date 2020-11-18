Myles Turner To Celtics? Pacers Big Man’s Wikipedia Page Gets Brief Update

What does Wikipedia know? Probably nothing

There was a lot more green than navy on Myles Turner’s Wikipedia page Tuesday night.

The Indiana Pacers big man has been a rumored target of the Boston Celtics, specifically in talks centered around Gordon Hayward.

So it caught many by surprise Tuesday evening when, all of the sudden, Turner’s Wikipedia page said he was a member of the C’s.

Now, it has since been changed back to the Pacers, and by no means should this be taken as anything serious. After all, pretty much anyone can go in and change info on Wikipedia.

But still, the timing is at least a little comical.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

