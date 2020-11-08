NASCAR Championship Race: Everything You Need To Know About Season Finale

After Philadelphia stole some of its thunder, Phoenix indeed will crown a champion this weekend.

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season will conclude on Sunday with the Season Finale 500, an aptly titled championship race, at Phoenix Raceway. Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and Team Penske stars Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski are the four drivers eligible for the Cup title.

Hamlin and Elliott both are in search of their first championship, while Logano and Keselowski are looking to add a second to their impressive resumes.

Here’s the full lineup for the 312-lap Series Finale 500, which is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET:

(Note: Only the four Championship 4 drivers are able to start in the top four.)

1st – Chase Elliott

2nd – Joey Logano

3rd – Brad Keselowski

4th – Denny Hamlin

5th – Ryan Blaney

6th – Alex Bowman

7th – Kurt Busch

8th – Kyle Busch

9th – Clint Bowyer

10th – Aric Almirola

11th – Kevin Harvick

12th – Matt DiBenedetto

13th – Martin Truex Jr.

14th – Erik Jones

15th – Cole Custer

16th – Matt Kenseth

17th – Christopher Bell

18th – Austin Dillon

19th – Ryan Newman

20th – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

21st – Tyler Reddick

22nd – Ty Dillon

23rd – Bubba Wallace

24th – Ryan Preece

25th – William Byron

26th – Jimmie Johnson

27th – John Hunter Nemechek

28th – Corey LaJoie

29th – Michael McDowell

30th – Daniel Suarez

31st – Chris Buescher

32nd – J.J. Yeley

33rd – Timmy Hill

34th – Quin Houff

35th – Brennan Poole

36th – James Davison

37th – Joey Gase

38th – Josh Bilicki

39th – Garrett Smithley

So, how does this thing work?

NASCAR’s playoff system confuses many, but the championship race is refreshingly straightforward: The highest finishing driver among the four eligible for the championship wins the title — points do not come into play.

Fans can expect the rest of the field to get out of the way and allow Elliott, Hamlin, Logano and Keselowski to duke it out for the title. Additionally, it probably is a safe bet that one of the four drivers will win the race. The series champion has won the title race every year since the Championship Round era began in 2014.

Sunday’s race also will see three drivers call it a career: Clint Bowyer, Matt Kenseth and seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson. Bowyer is preparing for a move to the broadcasting booth, whereas Johnson is set to move to IndyCar.

As for which driver has the best chances of winning, it’s hard to say. Logano and Hamlin have won the last two Phoenix races, respectively, and both regularly run well in the desert. However, Elliott has taken his game to another level during the playoffs, and Keselowski is as poised as they come.

In other words, this anyone’s race. But we’re picking Hamlin to win his long-overdue first championship.

