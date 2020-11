It all comes down to this.

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season will come to an end Sunday afternoon with the series championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Joe Logano and Brad Keselowski are the four drivers eligible for the Cup title.

Who will hoist NASCAR’s ultimate prize? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch the Series Finale 500 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Live

