Nate Robinson Shares Instagram Post After Knockout Loss To Jake Paul

Nate Robinson surely won’t look back fondly on his professional boxing debut.

Robinson squared off with YouTube star Jake Paul in the co-main event of a special fight card headlined by Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. The former NBA guard didn’t make it out of the second round, as he was sent to the mat by a brutal Paul knockout punch.

The three-time Slam Dunk champion took to his Instagram after the pay-per-view event. Robinson kept his head held high despite going down in the manner he did.

Paul’s knockout of Robinson unsurprisingly set social media ablaze. Among those who reacted to the bout was Paul Pierce, whose pre-fight excitement for his former Boston Celtics teammate proved to be short-lived.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Scarnici/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports Images