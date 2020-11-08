Nationals Invite Joe Biden To Throw Out First Pitch On Opening Day

Joe Biden will do more than just move into the White House come January.

The Washington Nationals have invited the president-elect to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day of the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

“We’re excited to continue this long-standing tradition of sitting Presidents throwing out the first pitch at the home of the national pastime in our nation’s capital.”

We look forward to hosting President-Elect Biden on Opening Day of the 2021 season.@JoeBiden // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/n3YzL7olWA — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) November 8, 2020

This won’t be the first time Biden has thrown out the first pitch. He did so at Camden Yards as Vice President in 2009 shortly after Barack Obama’s 2008 election victory.

Donald Trump declined the Nats’ 2017 invitation.

A date for Opening Day has yet to be set.

