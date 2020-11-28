NBA Announces Key Dates For 2020-21 Season, Workouts To Begin Dec. 1

The NBA offseason is always a treat, but excitement over the 2020-21 season has come over basketball fans thanks to the NBA Draft and an eventful free agency thus far.

And as teams are beginning to take shape, so is the league’s schedule.

The NBA on Saturday revealed some of the key dates for the upcoming campaign. Individual player workouts and media week, for instance, will begin from Dec. 1-5.

Group workouts can begin Dec. 6 ahead of the preseason window, with games taking place between Dec. 11-19.

Additionally, it also was revealed that the Class of 2020 Hall of Fame Enshrinement featuring Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan and the late Kobe Bryant, will happen from May 13-15.