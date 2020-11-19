NBA Draft Expert Offers Glowing Review Of Celtics Draftee Aaron Nesmith

Aaron Nesmith has garnered some high praise from one of the brightest college basketball minds.

The Boston Celtics drafted Nesmith No. 14 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday. Nesmith called it a “dream come true.”

“Best shooter in the draft,” ESPN analyst Jay Bilas said during The Worldwide Leader’s live draft coverage Wednesday.

“…There’s nobody better catch-and-shoot in this draft. Nobody better shooting off of screens — shooting off of screens, he’s got almost 1.4 points per possession on jump shots off of screens — that is ridiculous,” Bilas continued. “He’s long-armed, you can see his improvement from last year to this year, remember he missed a bunch of games because of that foot injury that he had. But his shooting numbers are just absurd.”

The 6-foot-6 Vanderbilt product averaged 23 points per game (14 games) during an injury-shortened sophomore season. He shot 52% from 3-point range and 51% from the floor.