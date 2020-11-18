NBA Draft Rumors: Celtics Offered Marcus Smart To Warriors For No. 2 Pick

You ready for an especially juicy trade rumor, Celtics fans?

Boston talked with the Golden State Warriors about a potential trade involving Marcus Smart and the No. 2 pick in Wednesday night’s NBA Draft, according to Action Network’s Matt Moore. The Celtics reportedly have been trying to land a top three selection in the draft.

From Moore’s column:

The Boston Celtics held exploratory talks that would send Marcus Smart to the Golden State Warriors for the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft recently, league sources told The Action Network Wednesday.

Talks fell through on both sides, sources said, and more discussions are not expected after the Celtics rejected an unknown counteroffer.

Boston began to circulate as a potential trade partner on Tuesday and Wednesday, with The New York Times reporting the Celtics’ interest in a top-ten selection.

Boston reportedly covets Memphis big man James Wiseman, whom many expect the Warriors will take with the No. 2 pick in the draft.

Moore added what many other reports have: The Celtics also are exploring trades involving Kemba Walker and/or Gordon Hayward.

