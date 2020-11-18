NBA Draft Rumors: Celtics Trying To Move Up In Draft For James Wiseman

Danny Ainge apparently (and unsurprisingly) covets one of the top prospects in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Celtics reportedly are trying to move up in Wednesday’s draft to select Memphis big man James Wiseman, according to Action Network’s Matt Moore. Boston held trade discussions with the Warriors that would’ve seen Marcus Smart go to Golden State for the No. 2 pick.

The talks reportedly went nowhere and will not be picked back up.

From Moore’s column:

The belief among league observers is that the Celtics have targeted Memphis center James Wiseman, looking to upgrade their frontcourt while keeping their core together. The Celtics have also entertained talks for Gordon Hayward in a potential sign-and-trade and Kemba Walker.

The Celtics and Warriors discussed a deal that would send Marcus Smart to the Warriors for the No. 2 pick, but ultimately talks fell through, league sources tell @ActionNetworkHQ. https://t.co/HLSQyScu7d — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) November 18, 2020

The Celtics’ interest in Wiseman would be justified, as he is precisely what the team sorely needs. Lack of frontcourt depth significantly hurt Boston during the NBA Playoffs.

The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

