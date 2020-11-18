NBA Rumors: Warriors, Bulls Discussing Big Trade Ahead Of 2020 Draft

The Golden State Warriors are slated to pick second in the 2020 NBA Draft, but their first selection Wednesday night might end being a few spots later.

Less than 12 hours before the start of this year’s draft, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported the Warriors and Chicago Bulls have discussed the possibility of swapping top picks. According to O’Connor, the Bulls would drop down to No. 4 and acquire Wendell Carter Jr. in the process.

The hypothetical move makes sense for the Warriors. If they aren’t truly enamored with any of the top prospects in this year’s class, they can take on a young player who’s flashed star potential while staying in position to draft a potential future franchise cornerstone. As for the Bulls, they must be exceedingly confident Carter — the seventh overall pick in 2018 — won’t live up to expectations if they are going to swing this trade.

The 2020 NBA Draft is slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET. The Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 1), Charlotte Hornets (No. 3) and Cleveland Cavaliers (No. 5) round out the top five in addition to Golden State and Chicago.