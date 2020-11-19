NBA Fit Check: Our Favorite Looks From the 2020 NBA Draft

Usually, prospects dress accordingly for one of the most important nights of their lives: the NBA Draft.
But this isn’t a typical year, and this class of talent instead got all dressed up with nowhere to go, given that this year’s selection show was virtual.
And whether they were Zooming into the ESPN broadcast from their living rooms (or in the case of Washington Wizard’s pick, the back room of a restaurant stocked with bottles of red wine) the prospects still dressed to impress.
Let’s break down some of our favorite fits:
At first glance, Edwards’ choice of ensemble may look like he didn’t put a ton of effort into it. The designer bomber jacket, distressed jeans and T-shirt gave us serious 90s vibes, but is not what we’re used to in a normal year.
But this wasn’t just any graphic T-shirt. It was customized with the names of his mother and grandmother, who both passed away from Cancer.
Still, he kept the two very important women close to him as his dreams came true.
Of course, some players still went all out, as they would have otherwise. Naturally, LaMelo Ball was dripping down to his gold Christian Louboutin loafers. What else would we expect from the youngest of the Big Ballers, though?
The satin-looking suits were a trend this year:
Onyeka Okongwu also rocked some sheen on his suit coat, but paired it with a simple T-shirt underneath, which was another fad we saw.
A number of draftees this year ripped off The Rock’s look of pairing a chain over a turtle neck. Not our favorite look, but who are we to judge these new millionaires?
Now, our favorites, starting with the newest Boston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith.
Did he know he’d fall to the Celtics with that plaid green suit? He looks like he’s trying to sell us insurance back in the 70s, but we mean that in the best possible way.
Kira Lewis Jr. doesn’t miss on the court, or on the hypothetical runway with this oversized red bow tie. Love it.
Devon Dotson repped Kansas with the blue and crisp white combination.
Did Jalen Smith just get drafted to the NBA or recruited by Goldman Sachs? We don’t know, we don’t care, this fit is sharp. And we love what the glasses add to it.
Finally, the award for this year’s best dressed prospect goes to Tyrese Haliburton.
We already can’t wait to see what these guys pull up to games in.