NBA Free Agency: Predicting Where 14 Notable UFAs Will Sign This Fall

Not that it typically takes a while for top free agents to get signed, but teams will be up against the clock this year more than ever.

Free agency is set to open Friday, giving teams less than two weeks to get guys signed before the start of training camp. It promises to be a frenzy, so we’ll take a very unscientific stab at where guys are going this offseason.

Worth noting, we’re only doing unrestricted free agents on this list.

Anthony Davis

He’s not going anywhere. Truthfully we don’t know why we included him on this list. Off to a hot start!

Prediction: Stays with Lakers

Gordon Hayward

He opted out of his contract Thursday, and the only teams that likely have the cap space to sign him all are, well, not in a position to win. Assuming he wants to go to a contender, his best bet is to work out a sign-and-trade with the Celtics. We’re thinking they cook up a deal to get him to Indiana.

Prediction: Does sign-and-trade with Celtics; ends up with Pacers

Fred VanVleet

In an ordinary offseason we’d say someone will pay VanVleet was more than market value. This isn’t a normal year, so we’re not going to see contracts handed out like they were in 2016. He should get what he deserves in Toronto.

Prediction: Stays with Raptors

Danilo Gallinari

The window probably is closing for Gallinari to really get paid, so maybe he eyes a fringe postseason team that has cap space. That way he gets his money, and if the team ends up being OK, then it’s just gravy.

Prediction: Leaves Thunder to sign with Pistons

Davis Bertans

One thing the Wizards are great at doing is handing out bad contracts. That’s not to say they’ll do this with Bertans, but they’re so averse to admitting they’re rebuilding that it’s hard to see them letting him just walk.

Prediction: Stays with Wizards

Goran Dragic

If he’s willing to take a short-term deal, maybe he stays with the Heat. But Miami seems like it wants to actually make a run at Giannis Antetokounmpo, so they probably won’t give Dragic a contract that might hurt them next year. Maybe Dragic takes a deal with a team he can be the No. 1 guard at.

Prediction: Leaves Heat to sign with Bulls

Paul Millsap

He’s aging and has had injury troubles. At this point, Millsap effectively has become a “good locker-room presence guy that can still give you production.” Let’s float a wild take and say the Atlanta Hawks bring him back so he can be just that as they angle to get that young group into the postseason.

Prediction: Leaves Nuggets for a Hawks reunion

Hassan Whiteside

Whiteside might be one of those guys that has an exceptionally tough time finding a spot this offseason just because his game is so one-dimensional. But his scoring ability in the paint is just too good for him to go completely unsigned, so the fit for him if he wants to make even close to market value is to go somewhere he might be able to start, even if they aren’t a contender.

Prediction: Leaves Trail Blazers to sign with Knicks

Joe Harris

There’s been so much roster turnover for the Nets, but Harris surprisingly has been one of the few that thrived even with Kyrie Irving around. And even with Kevin Durant coming back, Harris still could be an incredibly useful player.

Prediction: Re-signs with Nets

Montrezl Harrell

Even as the Clippers added more star power, Harrell found a way to thrive, and he now seems like an indispensable part of their operation. We could see him leaving if someone thinks that highly of him, but his wisest play might be staying put.

Prediction: Re-signs with Clippers

Rajon Rondo

Rondo is going to go to a contender, and it low-key seems like there might be a bidding war for Rondo. Let’s get wild here.

Prediction: Leaves Lakers to sign with … the Clippers

Marcus Morris

Morris ended up with a great deal last year. He got a bunch of cash to suffer with the Knicks for a few months, then got moved to the Clippers at the deadline. Maybe he attempts to get a better deal with a team that isn’t guaranteed to move him mid-season.

Prediction: Leaves Clippers to sign with Pelicans

Markieff Morris

With the way he played in the postseason, the Lakers kinda have to re-sign him, right? Even with other business they have to take care of, he probably won’t break the bank.

Prediction: Re-signs with Lakers

Tristan Thompson

Thompson might find himself in a situation similar to Whiteside, but it seems increasingly like Thompson will be forced out the door if the Cavs really do want to keep Andre Drummond.

Prediction: Leaves Cavs for Suns

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images