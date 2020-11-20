NBA Free Agency Tracker: Live Updates, Latest Rumors And Analysis

11:30 a.m. ET — Not surprising that Anthony Davis likely will return to the Lakers, but a decision might not come down right away. That too is not surprising since he has most of the leverage here.

ESPN Sources: Anthony Davis is on course to return to the Lakers, but don't expect a formal commitment in the immediate hours and days after free agency opens. Davis will take time to consider the structure and length of a new max contract. https://t.co/nHBQfBGwJq — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 20, 2020

11:01 a.m. ET — We’re off and running with blockbuster trade talks that never amounted to much.

Yahoo Sources: The Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic had discussed a trade featuring Russell Westbrook for a package centered around Aaron Gordon, but talks never progressed. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 20, 2020

11 a.m. ET — Well, the day has come. We always knew it would be around this time, but like many things in 2020, it wasn’t until the last minute that we had confirmed details.

Friday marks the opening of NBA free agency. Between opt outs and trades — some official and some just agreed upon — there’s already been a flurry of activity.

But Friday likely will be the busiest of them all, with free agency set to open at 6 p.m. ET. Certainly, rumors will trickle in throughout the day, so keep it here morning, noon and night, as all the info will be posted here throughout the day.

Let’s get crazy.

