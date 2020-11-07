NBA Rumors: League, NBPA Extend Deadline To Opt Out Of Current CBA

The NBA’s opt out deadline for the current collective bargaining agreement reportedly has been moved.

The NBA and its Players’ Association have extended the deadline for either side to serve notice on terminating the CBA to Monday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Friday originally was the deadline.

For now, the two sides reportedly will continue working on finalizing CBA issues.

The NBA expects to begin its upcoming season Dec. 22. The new season includes 72 games, though the players and the league must agree to a number of amendments to the CBA beforehand.

