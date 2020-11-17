NBA Offseason Preview: Four Potential Trade Candidates Heading Into 2020-21 Season

It’s that time of the year again when rumors swirl around NBA players. From opt outs, to big contracts to blockbuster trades, anything is on the table.

It seems like just yesterday the 2019-20 season wrapped up and the Los Angeles Lakers hoisted the Larry O’Brien trophy, and now we’re talking about what could happen this offseason.

And even though only a few teams are expected to have the flexibility to make a big move, there are some big names out there that could be moved.

Here are four potential trade candidates:

Gordon Hayward, Boston Celtics

Hayward reportedly wants out of his contract in Boston, which he can opt out of — but he’d be risking over $30 million if he does that. And even though he’s coming off his best season since his leg injury, other ailments have hindered Hayward a bit. Still, when he’s healthy, he certainly provides a boost to the team.

JJ Redick, New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans are talented, but they may want to move some pieces for more assets that will set them up for the future. Redick has one year left on his contract and may be a good fit for a contending team in need of a shooter.

DeMar DeRozan, San Antonio Spurs

DeRozan will be a free agent after the 2020-21 season and the Spurs could be an active team once free agency begins. It’s fair to assume that DeRozan wants what could be his final big payday, and it likely won’t be with San Antonio.

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Sure, he was the NBA’s patient zero when it came to COVID-19 and may be the reason behind some issues in Utah’s locker room, but Gobert still could be an asset to a team.

Gobert, as it stands, is Utah’s highest-paid player, but not its best player. And while he’s a good center, his offensive game is weaker than his defensive. Because of his contract, it’s fair to think the Jazz will want to trade Gobert to a team that needs a legitimate rim protector.

