NBA Offseason Preview: Under-The-Radar Free Agents Who Could Make Difference

The NBA is a star-driven league. There is no doubting that.

However, we have seen in past years, even recently, that just beacuse you have the best player in the world, doesn’t mean you’re a lock for the NBA title. Sure, the Lakers had LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and they undoubtedly were the biggest reasons for LA’s return to glory. But it also helps to have depth pieces like Rajon Rondo or JaVale McGee to round out a roster.

So, while the big names once again will dominate the headlines in this hyperspeed NBA offseason, keep an eye on the margins for the “other guys,” who could be the players who either make an average team good or put the good teams over the top.

Here are some of the best under-the-radar free agents as the NBA’s silly season hits its peak.

Jordan Clarkson (guard)

Good teams with money to spend would be wise to give Clarkson a look, especially if he’s willing to continue to come off the bench. The former second-round pick was a godsend for Utah last season, scoring 15.6 points in 42 games, with all but two of those games coming as a reserve. In fact, Clarkson has started just 23 games since the start of the 2017-18 season, but he’s still managed to average more than 15 points per game. Clarkson looked even better in the playoffs, going off for 26 and 24 in a pair of Jazz wins. Clarkson feels like an ideal fit for a team looking to get instant offense off the bench.

Christian Wood (power forward)

The 6-foot-10 forward had the best season of his young career with the Pistons in 2020. He shot a career-high 57 percent from the floor while pulling down more than six rebounds per game in just 21 minutes per night. The per-36 numbers are very interesting, with Wood averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds per 36 minutes for his career. He also flashed some rim-protection potential by blocking 54 shots in 62 games for Detroit. He quietly ranked tied for 19th in player efficiency rating (PER) for the season. In the right situation and system with a coach who can fully unlock his potential, Wood might become a star.

DJ Augustin (point guard)

Signing Augustin and expecting the 33-year-old to put you over the top is foolish. The Texas product had a forgettable 2020 campaign, shooting below 40 percent from the field for the first time since 2017. But he could be a solid option at backup point guard for a young team looking for some leadership and stability or contenders looking for, well, the same thing. Augustin remains a very good ball-handler and distributor; his 6.6 assists per 36 minutes are better than his career average, and his turnover rate remained flat. He is undersized at 5-foot-11, but as long as his workload is managed and he can’t be exposed too much, it’s a short-term value signing waiting to happen.

Langston Galloway (shooting guard)

If you’re looking for a guard who’s unafraid to chuck it, Galloway is a good low-cost option. More than 60 percent of Galloway’s field-goal attempts last season came from behind the arc, with the soon-to-be 29-year-old hitting nearly 40 percent of those 3-point attempts. He was arguably the Pistons’ best defensive player, at least on the perimeter, and he has made a commitment in recent years to be more than just a shooter. Similar to other players on this list, he could be an ideal bench player in the right situation.

Derrick Favors (center)

Health is an obvious concern for Favors, but if he can stay on the court, he’s a good frontcourt option in a short-term situation. Favors pulled down a career-high 14.5 rebounds per 36 minutes last season in 51 games with the Pelicans. He’s not a big offensive threat, especially away from the basket, but his value as a rebounder and defender is obvious for offensive-minded teams looking to check those boxes.

